Top of the Morning, Nov. 28, 2021
Just like Whoville after being ransacked by the Grinch, supporters of Unity High football weren’t about to let a loss in Friday’s state championship game ruin their vibe.
When the Rockets returned from DeKalb late Friday night, their Peoria Charter bus was greeted by firetrucks from Pesotum, Philo, Sadorus, Sidney and Tolono. With sirens blaring, the volunteer escort guided the team from U.S. 45 to the high school parking lot where fans were waiting and fireworks set off.
It was as if Unity had won it all.
“We hope by doing this that it allows them to still feel like their accomplishments can be celebrated,” Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said. “It’s not every year you get to go to state. This was a way for our community to wrap their arms around them, to show them that we’re proud and super happy for them.”
The firetruck escort is a small-town staple. At Unity, kids of all ages and in all sports get the royal treatment when their teams make state. Earlier this fall, junior high and high school cross-country runners enjoyed loud and colorful welcome-home parties.
Humer (Unity Class of 2004) was able to round up volunteers in a jiffy even on a cold holiday weekend. The draw: ”To be able to come out of COVID — somewhat — and celebrate in-person,” he said. “When the opportunity came, everyone rallied.”
An added perk: “Maybe some of these kids will want to join the fire department one day. ‘Wow, that was cool.’ You never know; it’s happened before.”