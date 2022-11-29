The Christmas tree in downtown Philo is living up to its hype.
The gorgeous blue spruce was donated by residents Joey and Jenna Hoffman, who were willing to part with it from their front yard.
A team of turkey-filled volunteers swooped in on Friday, cut it down, took it to its place of prominence, set it up and covered it with thousands of multi-colored lights. On Sunday evening, it was lit by Santa amid a crowd of hundreds who were excited to have a tree back in Philo after about a 40-year absence.
“Things could not have gone better,” said David Happ of the Philo Knights of Columbus, who assumed the work of obtaining and erecting the tree.
It turns out the tree is about 27 years old.
Michael Cunningham contacted The News-Gazette last week to say that his family built and moved into the home now owned by the Hoffmans in 1990 and planted the blue spruce five years later.
“We quickly named the tree ‘Bruce the Spruce,’” said Cunningham, who was thrilled to see it being repurposed for a great cause.