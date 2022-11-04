Top of the Morning, Nov. 4, 2022
Travis Blaney, the area Two Men and a Truck development manager, is thrilled his moving company is able to help fight hunger in the Champaign-Urbana community.
The company works with the organization Feeding Our Kids, which provides nourishment to food-insecure children.
“We’re committing ourselves to expand this out and to make it a little bigger than it was the year before,” said Blaney, a Villa Grove native who lives in the Springfield area.
Years ago, Feeding Our Kids reached out to Two Men and a Truck owner Rene Shunk, who offered her trucks.
“We’ve been their main transportation source,” Blaney said.
Each month, the local Two Men and a Truck franchise delivers bulk food from its office to Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
“There was a need there, and our owner said, ‘We can fill it, so let’s do it,’ and that’s how it happened,” Blaney said.
“It’s a great partnership. It’s a great way to help alleviate the food insecurity we have in our community. Stats show 80 to 100 billion pounds of food are wasted in the U.S. every year. You’ve got 9 million kids that are food insecure. A little small moving company, we might be able to help with a few of those, so that’s our goal.”
In Champaign, the Two Men and a Truck office is at 701 W. Bradley Ave. Blaney also handles Bloomington, Springfield and Lafayette, Ind., offices.
It is part of a company with more than 450 locations in 45 states and four countries.
One of the priorities for the company is to give back to the communities it serves.
Two Men and a Truck works with a national organization Move For Hunger that captures food set to be discarded by customers. It is all non-perishable items.
Movers For Meals is a Two Men and a Truck initiative that collects donations from customers. The donations go to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank.
For information or to donate to the program, contact Two Men and a Truck at 217-398-2636 or visit twomenchampaign.com.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.