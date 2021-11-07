Top of the Morning, Nov. 7, 2021
This afternoon, 55 fifth-graders from Lincoln Trail Elementary will hoof it around the track at the Mahomet-Seymour High School fieldhouse with music blaring, videos playing and family and friends cheering them on.
They’ve earned the celebration.
“Never underestimate kids and their compassion and love for others,” said 15-year Lincoln Trail teacher Dana Martin.
Today’s first #AllBulldogs Walk-a-Thon spotlights the remarkable goodwill efforts of Martin’s fifth-graders and the school’s Youth Leadership Club.
To honor Lincoln Trail fifth-grader Joel Roberts after his passing in 2018, Martin and her students started a 5G Packs Joy project which in its first year distributed 30 backpacks stuffed with canned goods to families in need. This year, Martin said, the kids “decided to take it to yet another level.”
The goal: raise $6,000 through business sponsorships to “cover rent, utility bills, home and car maintenance projects, and other family wishes,” she said. The result: $9,000, thanks to a caring community (more than 100 sponsors).
“We were blown away,” Martin said.
The kids will thank their sponsors today and then get back to work: collecting, wrapping and — the week before Christmas break — delivering the good news to 30 families in what Martin and fellow fifth-grade teacher James Heinold hope will be “a holiday to remember.”
The best part? “We not only get to touch the lives of our very own Bulldog families during an incredibly difficult year, but the lesson in the power of kindness for the 55 students involved is one that they’ll hopefully carry with them always,” Martin said. “It doesn’t get much better than kids giving to other kids.”
To chip in, email Martin at dmartin@ms.k12.il.us.