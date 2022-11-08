Top of the Morning, Nov. 8, 2022
From the time they arrived on Friday until they leave early next week, John and Mary Ann Matras will have attended two Illinois football games at Memorial Stadium, six men’s and women’s basketball games at State Farm Center and one volleyball match at Huff Hall.
Talk about crazy fans.
“I can’t disagree” with that description, John said. “We have time and our health, and who knows how long it’ll last. We’re going to enjoy it while we can.”
The 73-year-old lovebirds — who were married the same year they graduated from Illinois (1970) — bought football season tickets this fall even though they live some 800 miles away in eastern Pennsyvlania, “because we’re old and crazy,” John said. “I don’t mind interstate driving, we enjoy each other’s company and we enjoy the games.”
Monday’s men’s basketball opener marked the fourth consecutive day they’ve been on campus and in their seats, rooting on the Illini. There are five more games to attend before they head home.
“Do I have enough orange to wear? I could go several weeks and not wear the same orange,” John said. “We’re big fans.”
The only bummer: Saturday’s upset loss to Michigan State will prevent Illinois from clinching the Big Ten West against Purdue on Saturday.
“I was hoping to see the kids rush the field,” John said.