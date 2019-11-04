Among the questions Clark-Lindsey Village Director of Marketing Karen Blatzer received after she pitched a “Seventy over 70” event was, “Are you sure you can even get 70 nominations?”
In short, the answer was yes.
“We got over 300,” said Blatzer, who added that well over 500 attended the inaugural luncheon at the Round Barn Center.
Nominations are now open for our second class of Seventy over 70, and Blatzer is confident there will be no shortage of entries this time around.
“We anticipate that we’ll have another great number of nominations because there are some amazing older adults in our community that are worth recognizing.”
Head to news-gazette.com and click on the Seventy over 70 button to get started.
But first, Blatzer has some advice.
“When you’re nominating somebody, the more information you can share about the individual, about what they’re doing, the more you can tell the judges, the better. Then they have a clearer picture of the impact that person is making.”
Nominations close on Jan. 17, so there’s plenty of time to get the information together, including how the nominee is making a positive impact in the community and how they inspire those around him or her.