Top of the Morning, Oct. 1, 2021
Have a milestone to share?
We’d love to hear about it. Visit news-gazette.com and click on “Forms.” Or reach out to Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com.
***
On Saturday, Twilia (Valentine) Mackey will celebrate her 105th birthday with a family open house at the Centerville United Methodist Church community building in White Heath. Today, she’ll be part of Monticello High’s homecoming parade.
Here’s more on the energetic Piatt County woman who was celebrated in Wednesday’s print editions:
- The pandemic will keep this year’s party from getting out of hand. Previous birthday bashes ranged from sharing cake with customers and staff at the McDonald’s in Monticello to taking a cruise to the Bahamas.
The third of six children, she was born as President Woodrow Wilson
- was closing in on a second term in 1916.
- Her parents and grandparents were farmers near White Heath. Her elementary school was a one-room building. With no bus service during her high school days, she often hoofed it all the way to Monticello (Class of 1936), where she stayed with an aunt.
- She paid for her graduation dress by selling magazine subscriptions door to door. She used that same blue outfit as her wedding dress when she married
Stanley Mackey
- on Dec. 5, 1936, in White Heath.
- The happy couple, who met while attending Centerville Methodist Church, had four children and raised them on their farm near Cisco. They retired in 1993.
- No one made a quilt — or a mincemeat pie — quite like Twilia, who has the blue ribbons to show for it. She also was a regular at the local bowling alley and at 4-H and PTA meetings.
- Her advice to anyone hoping to make it to 105: “Just be happy every day!”