Top of the Morning, Oct. 1, 2022
Gifford Grade School was awash in purple and gold Friday morning as its baseball team made a triumphant departure to the IESA Class 1A state tournament.
Spirit shakers shook back and forth as students spilled into the hallway to send the team to East Peoria in style.
“It’s my birthday today, and my birthday wish is just to win state,” said Davyn Franzen, 14, as the team geared up for departure.
Purple shirts commemorating the Eagles’ 16-3 regular season were everywhere as the program prepared for its fourth appearance at the state level. Gifford had previously qualified in 1973, 2013 and 2014.
Plenty of parents were on hand to depart behind the team bus, which left with an escort from the Gifford Fire Department just before 11 a.m.
“It’s been great,” said Gifford school board President Travis Huls, who has a son on the team. “Just seeing this team come together, and these coaches are great ... we’re a pretty small town, so to be able to play at this level is pretty impressive.”
Gifford has yet to claim the state’s grandest prize, getting as close as fourth place in 1973 and 2014. It was evident they would be met with a warm welcome regardless of how they fare.
“I like that the town is supporting (us),” said assistant coach Cory Roberts. “Having multiple texts from people that haven’t been to games or couldn’t come (wishing us luck), it’s cool, the boys like it. This town is pretty small and tight, and it’s always good to see.”