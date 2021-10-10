Top of the Morning, Oct. 10, 2021
The star of last weekend’s AMBUCS Scarecrow Festival in Urbana is going to hang around until Nov. 1.
Billy Bob, an 18-foot tall scarecrow that required 17 yards of fabric and two weeks of sewing to complete, is easy to spot from its perch at the Jean Driscoll Pavilion at AMBUCS Park to the north of University Avenue.
“They said to make it big,” said designer Mary Lou Younger, who did just that at her Champaign home. “They wanted something different, so I had a lot of fun with it.”
Scott Price built the frame for Younger’s handiwork, which served as a giant-sized selfie station at the 28th annual festival.
Urbana Park District officials told Younger her masterpiece could stay upright through Halloween. Anything that raises awareness for the Greater Champaign County AMBUCS — dedicated to helping people with disabilities — is a good thing, said the 75-year-old Younger, a longtime and frequent contributor.
“I had friends calling me and telling me ‘He’s huge!’” Younger said. “So many people stopped by for pictures with the scarecrow. That makes me feel 100 percent, it makes me feel fantastic.”