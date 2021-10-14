Top of the Morning, Oct. 14, 2021
During the county-fair season, their give-and-take usually consists of a wave and a smile.
“When the queens see each other at parades, their meetings are short-lived,” said Dawn Ard, co-director of the Miss Arcola pageant. “They have a chance to say hi and that’s about it. There’s no time to talk.”
On Monday, that changed. An invitation by Ard resulted in 27 area queens gathering at The Great Pumpkin Patch in Arthur for a morning of conversation and photos. The hosts helped out by allowing free admission for anyone wearing a crown.
“A great day, the perfect time and place to meet in the fall,” Ard said. “Everyone enjoyed so much that I think we’ll probably make it a yearly thing.”