Top of the Morning, Oct. 15, 2021
Good things happening …
… in TuscolaMonticello’s Keith Gibson is a lot better at podcasting than he is at golf.
“I have my moments,” he said, but “consistency has not been my friend.”
Gibson and longtime friend Kyle Drone will take their hacks as hosts of Saturday’s Strike Out Hunger charity golf event at Ironhorse Golf Club.
Gibson is host of the “Dinger Bats Full Count” podcast and radio show, both which originate from his home studio (as featured in our At Home magazine). Growing his audience was one reason to put on a golf tournament, but not the main one: “I always want to give back, so any event I can do that puts funds into a charity that helps the less fortunate is a go for me.”
On Saturday, Gibson and Drone will present a check for $1,500 to Eastern Illinois Foodbank. He has another $1,500 for Feeding Our Kids of Champaign County and Tuscola, which he’ll deliver at a later date.
On Thursday, there were spots for two teams available. Email fullcounthost@gmail.com if interested.
… in ChampaignCentral High football players and cheerleaders raised money ahead of tonight’s Pink Out game against Bloomington at Tommy Stewart Field.
The Maroons will wear their usual home uniforms. However, pink accessories — one for every $5 collected by a player — are good to go, coach Tim Turner said.
“Pink gloves, ribbons, socks, armbands, shoestrings, mouthpieces ... they can wear whatever they want, but they have to earn the right to do it,” he said. “Everybody wants to wear pink, but I want it to mean something.”
The money raised will go toward the fight against breast cancer.
“It might only be a couple hundred bucks,” Turner said, “but every little bit helps.”