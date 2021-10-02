Top of the Morning, Oct. 2, 2021
The University of Illinois annual homecoming celebration will go off-campus next week to downtown Champaign in a special “Thursday Night Live” event that will feature local bands 90’s Daughter and New Souls, live chalk artist Scott Barber, kids’ activities and Block I’s decorated by local artists.
The event will be put on in collaboration with 40 North, which organizes Friday Night Live downtown concerts each summer.
“I think at first they were thinking, ‘We can kind of organize something like Friday Night Live,’” 40 North Executive Director Kelly White said, “and someone suggested, ‘Why don’t we just talk to the people that do Friday Night Live to see if they would be willing to do a special event?’”
One of the defining features of the event, White said, will be the Block I’s set up throughout downtown. Ten figures that stand 6 feet high and 4 feet wide will be dressed up by artists and set up at downtown businesses, and a few smaller ones will also be scattered downtown.
“It’s also just kind of fun to find them all, because they’re all going to be very different and very cool, so I think it’s going to be really fun to see all of them in person,” White said, “because I think they’re going to be pretty outstanding.”
If all goes well, White is open to the possibility of making the event an annual tradition.
“I think it would be great,” White said. “I think that’s a possibility if everything goes well, if we can get a really great crowd out here, celebrate. Hopefully people will wear orange and blue, take lots of photos, enjoy the really great bands, and I think it can eventually become an annual homecoming thing, which I think is really exciting.
“Campus is campus, but a lot of people out here in the community are alums or have some sort of connection to the community, so it’s kind of neat to celebrate it outside of campus as well.”