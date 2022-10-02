Top of the Morning, Oct. 2, 2022
The pleasant men and women of the Danville Golden K Kiwanis Club enjoyed one “last” celebration this week, swapping tall tales at the group’s 40th anniversary party at the Possum Trot Supper Club in Oakwood. It was the last official get-together for a group that has decided to dissolve because of dwindling participation.
“Happy and sad,” is how assistant secretary Libby Milner described it. “Our Golden K group has produced many good works and our mission continues.”
Danville, once home to three Kiwanis groups, is down to one with Golden K’s decision, made after membership fell to about a dozen. “We made the decision in July,” said Libby, whose husband George is club president. “We enjoy doing things for the community and the children but you need people to do it.”
Fittingly, Golden K snuck in one last good deed before calling it quits. The group recently paid for the installation of five new benches near Winter Park (above), inspired by member Ted Hulvey’s story of car trouble and a long walk home through the neighborhood. “He didn’t have a place to sit down,” Libby said. “We were happy to do it. We’ve always been about service.”