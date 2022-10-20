Top of the Morning, Oct. 20, 2022
First String is teaming up with an Illinois basketball legend for the second year in a row. Kenny Battle, a key member of the 1988-’89 Illini men’s basketball team that reached the Final Four, will host his second annual skills camp Oct. 28 and 29 at Douglas Center in Champaign.
“We want to make it fun, (have the) kids learn something and really enjoy themselves,” First String President Peter McFarland said.
Four different sessions will be offered with players divided by age group. The camp will feature lessons on ball handling, defense, passing and shooting as well as live scrimmages. The program is one of many offered by First String, which prides itself on providing outlets for youth in central Illinois.
“This camp has been a big help to not only us, but the community bringing more and more kids into our program,” McFarland said. “After the camp, we go right into our basketball season, we start in December and go until March. But it’s mostly good for the kids to come out, have fun and something to do.”
Players in second grade and younger will tip off the action with a two-hour segment at 5 p.m. Oct. 28 with a session for players in seventh and eighth grade to follow at 7:30 p.m. Third- and fourth-graders will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 29 with a session for fifth and sixth graders to follow at 1 p.m.
Signups are available on the Champaign Park District’s website.