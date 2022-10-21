An impromptu photo brought five girls’ swimming and diving teams together at the Unit 4 pool Tuesday night.
Photographer Liz Brunson was on hand and noticed that each of the five teams present — Champaign Central, Centennial, St. Thomas More, Uni High and Urbana — were all clad in pink caps.
She remembered a photo she took nine years ago and hatched a plan to snap a similar shot with the players organized into the shape of a pink ribbon.
“Everyone had their pink caps, and it triggered a memory from 2013 of a ribbon the girls made in the pool,” Brunson said. “So I went on my Facebook, and sure enough, in September of 2013, Central and Centennial had done it. So I showed the picture around to the coaches, and they said, ‘OK, let’s do it.’”
Brunson won’t take all of the credit for the idea, which was bolstered by the support of all five head coaches and coordinated by Maroons head coach Katie VanHootegem.
More than 60 athletes took part in the photo spanning from one wall of the pool to the other.
“(I’ve) had some nice comments, but I don’t want to take too much credit for it, I just took the picture,” Brunson said. “It was a cute idea (and) something a little special for breast cancer awareness.”