Listen to this article

From the good-news department

Danville Rotary
Buy Now

Members of Danville Noon Rotary at Monday’s luncheon at Fischer Theatre.

...

Thanks to Danville Noon Rotary

  • for the invitation to speak at Monday’s luncheon at the renovated Fischer Theatre. The energetic group is coming off a successful auction — back on the club’s calendar after a COVID-19 pause — that raised more than $9,000 for scholarships and other community causes.

The auction at Danville’s Turtle Run Banquet Center drew 70 Rotarians and guests.

A reminder: Our newsroom is available to talk shop if your service club/classroom/church group/etc. would like us to swing by. Call me at

217-898-4195 or email jrossow@news-gazette.com to book someone.

HENSON’S 700TH

Lou Henson walks from the court hand-in-hand with players Nick Anderson, left, and Kenny Battle following their 83-69 victory over Louisville in NCAA action on March 25, 1989, in the Metrodome in Minneapolis.

Former Illini great Kenny Battle

  • will be on hand for a first-of-its-kind youth basketball clinic Nov. 13 at Douglass Community Center in Champaign.

The Village’s Youth Basketball Camp, put on by First String, Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club and the Champaign Park District, has room for 128 K-8 students for a $5 registration fee. It serves as a kickoff to First String’s annual and popular basketball season.

Battle “was all in” when asked to participate by organizer Peter McFarland.

“He’s big-time Flyin’ Illini. A lot of kids don’t know him, but their parents do,” McFarland said. “Getting him is a big boost. For him to give back is really good.”

To reserve a spot for what McFarland hopes to become an annual event, call Mary Howell at 217-398-2573.

Trending Videos