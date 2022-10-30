Top of the Morning, Oct. 30, 2022
Congratulations to Tana Ward, who since 2005 has served as executive director of the Central Illinois Youth Football League.
Fittingly, her final day on the job plays out at Memorial Stadium, where today six teams of wide-eyed boys and girls will run around the same field used by Big Ten stars.
“It’s the pinnacle,” she said. “It’s so incredible to be there and have that experience. There’s something beautiful about playing there.”
Ward’s four sons were CIYFL participants, Brys getting to play at Memorial Stadium as an eighth-grader. But the league hasn’t always played its title games at the home of the Illini. That changed this fall thanks to the work of former Illini Patrick Rouse and cooperation from the UI.
St. Joseph-Ogden has a team in all three title games today: peewee vs. Danville (1 p.m.), junior varsity vs. the Champaign Panthers (3 p.m.) and varsity vs. the Champaign Colts (5 p.m.). Admission is free for what should be a fun day of football.
Ward, Rantoul’s award-winning deputy village clerk and member of Central Illinois Business magazine’s 2011 Forty Under 40, said the Illini’s resurgence has been noticed by the kids of the CIYFL. Maybe today, they’ll get to meet some of Bret Bielema’s players, who returned from Nebraska late Saturday night.
“A lot of these kids will go on to play in high school level with hopes of playing a the college level, so (Sunday) will be special for them,” Ward said. “When they walk into the stadium, they’ll feel like they’ve arrived.”