Top of the Morning, Oct. 9, 2022
In August 2009, Prospect Bank hosted a first-of-its-kind Dog Wash in its parking lot at the busy corner of Prospect and Kirby avenues in Champaign. The results: money raised for the Champaign County Humane Society and phones ringing off the hook.
“It seemed that people took notice because from then, starting in late spring to early fall, the bank received calls from different groups to do a car wash,” said Kyla Poplawski, Prospect’s senior vice president of retail.
As another fundraising car wash season comes to a close, we tip our cap to Dick O’Neill and his operation for their cooperation. Among sites in C-U, Prospect Bank is car wash heaven — easy access, high visibility, space galore, weekend availability and no one yelling “get off my lawn.”
“The bank only asks that if they are having one on Saturday if they can start at 12:30 p.m. because our drive-up is open until noon,” Poplawski said.
Youth groups of all kinds — from Little Leaguers to Girl Scouts — have taken advantage.
“A lot of the organizations send us thank-you notes and some let us know how much they were able to raise. For some groups this is their biggest money-maker for the year,” Poplawski said.
Better yet, “parents and students have always been very appreciative and even make sure the parking lot is as it was — if not better — than when they arrived,” she said. “We’re happy to be able to support our local schools and organizations in this way over the years.”