Top of the Morning, Sept. 1, 2021
The return of the Mahomet Music Festival saw big crowds descend on downtown last weekend.
The trip for many was made easier thanks to Gayanne Carpenter, a Mahomet townie with a big heart.
Acting on a wish of her late husband, Gayanne once again helped foot the bill for free-of-charge shuttle rides to and from the Mahomet Schnucks.
“I don’t do it for the acknowledgment,” said Gayanne, 80. “I do it to help the town come together and stay together.”
The village means the world to Gayanne, who graduated from Mahomet-Seymour High in 1959 and stayed put. Her husband, Wes (Class of ’58), felt the same way. Before he died in 2013, he told Gayanne that he’d like to see the festival’s parking issues fixed. Gayanne took it from there, working with organizers to provide free transportation for festival-goers.
“It’s money well-spent,” she said.
Gayanne continues to enjoy the festival, attending each year’s parade. She was there again Saturday, cheering on the passersby.
“I like to get out and put smiles on people’s faces,” she said. “(Wes) asked me to do the right thing. He’d be proud.”