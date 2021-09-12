Top of the Morning, Sept. 12, 2021
Champaign’s Lyla Nofftz preferred to keep her 95th birthday on the downlow, despite pleas from the local newspaper to tell of her lifetime of good deeds. So to avoid getting on her bad side, we’ll keep it short:
Lyla and her late husband, Wayne
- , were among the first members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana when it opened its doors on May 17, 1953.
“Portable A-frame chapel,” she said, “and lots of mud. No paved streets.”
- To this day, you’ll find her attending early services most every Sunday, the loyal greeter always with a smile on her face (even after frustrating losses of her two favorite teams, the Cubs and Illinois basketball).
- She volunteers for everything, from quilt-making to rummage sales to kitchen duty to any church committee with an empty seat. Only a pandemic could stop her from helping out at Daily Bread Soup Kitchen or delivering flowers to patients at Carle.
- COVID-19 forced friends and family to call an audible Thursday: No birthday party, just tons of emailed and phoned-in well-wishes — plus cake and presents delivered by
Maxine Kuehn, who summed it up best: “Lyla is a remarkable lady who has been a part of Trinity forever.”