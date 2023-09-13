For more than 90 years, the women of The Book Club have met monthly to hear from authors, share thoughts on what they’ve read and catch up on neighborhood news.
But today’s group is a lot more inclusive than, say, in 1932. In the formative years, the club was restricted to wives of University of Illinois professors who lived in Urbana. Talk about a tough ticket.
“You had to be asked to join,” said Kathy Alexis, the club’s unofficial historian. “Eventually, Champaign got into the picture, and it went from there. Everybody who was anybody belonged to this book club.”
The rules and makeup of The Book Club have changed over nine decades, but the intent remains the same. “Wonderful books and wonderful people,” said A.J. Thompson, who hosted Tuesday’s casual gathering at her Champaign house.
The afternoon started with a presentation by local author Rick Shurtz on his Halloween-themed “The Great Witch Contest” before the eight women discussed this month’s selection, “The Secret Life of Sunflowers.”
Thompson said the current group is determined to keep The Book Club humming — and open to anyone — well past 100 years. It’s a fine-tuned operation, the women picking out books, hosts and presenters a year in advance.
It’s too much fun to quit now anyway.
Besides the joy the women share in reading and conversing, 35-year member Alexis said “we all look forward to getting together because it keeps us in touch. We’re all at an age where we’re all over the place, but this brings us together.”
