09132023 book club 1
Buy Now

Members of The Book Club listen as Champaign author Rick Shurtz talks about his Halloween-themed children’s book, ‘The Great Witch Contest,’ on Tuesday in Champaign. The club, founded in 1932 by wives of University of Illinois professors, continues to meet monthly at members’ houses. Shurtz discussed his pen name — John J. Gadado, which he went by as a race-car driver in his younger days — and how he was motivated to write by a rhetoric teacher who questioned his abilities as a student. More on the club — Top of the Morning, A-2.

For more than 90 years, the women of The Book Club have met monthly to hear from authors, share thoughts on what they’ve read and catch up on neighborhood news.

But today’s group is a lot more inclusive than, say, in 1932. In the formative years, the club was restricted to wives of University of Illinois professors who lived in Urbana. Talk about a tough ticket.

“You had to be asked to join,” said Kathy Alexis, the club’s unofficial historian. “Eventually, Champaign got into the picture, and it went from there. Everybody who was anybody belonged to this book club.”

09132023 book club 2
Buy Now

Kathy Alexis, left, reads Rick Shurtz’s book out loud as Marie Slattery, middle, and Lucia Deering listen. In the back is A.J. Thompson.

The rules and makeup of The Book Club have changed over nine decades, but the intent remains the same. “Wonderful books and wonderful people,” said A.J. Thompson, who hosted Tuesday’s casual gathering at her Champaign house.

The afternoon started with a presentation by local author Rick Shurtz on his Halloween-themed “The Great Witch Contest” before the eight women discussed this month’s selection, “The Secret Life of Sunflowers.”

Thompson said the current group is determined to keep The Book Club humming — and open to anyone — well past 100 years. It’s a fine-tuned operation, the women picking out books, hosts and presenters a year in advance.

It’s too much fun to quit now anyway.

Besides the joy the women share in reading and conversing, 35-year member Alexis said “we all look forward to getting together because it keeps us in touch. We’re all at an age where we’re all over the place, but this brings us together.”

09132023 book club 3
Buy Now

Bonnie Kelley, left, and Brenda Berg look over Rick Shurtz’s book at The Book Club meeting in Champaign on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

Email Jim Rossow at jrossow@news-gazette.com