Top of the Morning, Sept. 16, 2021
A celebration that started Tuesday continued into Wednesday for the history-making girls on Edison Middle School’s softball team.
The Champaign school, which produced Unit 4’s first IESA regional title since the sport was introduced five years ago, treated players to breakfast. After school, the Comets had another party in coach Michelle Anderson’s second-floor room, where she has taught writing for 11 years. There, the kids pigged out on goodies while Coach blasted the team’s theme song by Trace Adkins before getting down to business: watching tape of Saturday’s sectional opponent (above).
Finally, the Comets received congratulatory messages from the two high schools that Edison feeds into: Central and Centennial.
“It has been awesome,” said Anderson, in charge since Day 1 of the program. “The feeling is great, and the girls are hyped.”
