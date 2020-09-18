Top of the Morning, Sept. 18, 2020
Our newsroom celebrated a streak we’re mighty proud of Thursday afternoon, four months later than planned.
In a virtual awards banquet hosted by the Illinois Press Association, The News-Gazette was awarded the Mabel S. Shaw Memorial Trophy, given to the state’s best medium-sized newspaper. It’s the sixth consecutive year we’ve won ol’ Mabel, the longest ongoing first-place streak by any newspaper in the six circulation divisions.
This one was special for more than that.
The News-Gazette changed ownership in late 2019, and several of our former colleagues had a hand in No. 6 (as well as the first five). It’s also our first in the Community Media Group era and another reason to thank those print and online readers who continue to rely on us for professional, diverse and local coverage.
We’ll spotlight our 31 awards — the most of the 14 newspapers in our division — in Sunday’s section and at news-gazette.com.
Two of the first-place finishes focused on issues critical to our community: homelessness in Champaign-Urbana and gun violence throughout the area. Those are two storylines we’ll continue to focus on in the coming months.
The IPA convention was scheduled for May 7-8 in Springfield but postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 120 daily and nondaily newspapers competed in 40 editorial categories.