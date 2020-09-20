Top of the Morning, Sept. 20, 2020
Most years, when Mike Hopkins volunteers at the Walk to Defeat ALS, which normally begins at Dodds Park, his team is at a different location: the golf course.
They’re virtual walkers, Hopkins said, who gather together to raise money for the disease.
“They’re playing golf, but they’re remembering ALS,” Hopkins said. “The walk is a way of gathering people together to show support.”
This year, all participants will be virtual walkers.
Participants can register online, and they’ll do their own walk for the event, which officially takes place Saturday. Hopkins said around 20 different walks are scheduled to happen around the area.
That means Hopkins will be doing his walk this year on the golf course with the rest of his team.
“This year, you’re not going to be showing up at a big event,” he said. “It’s all online.”
Hopkins has been involved with the walk since its inception in Champaign five years ago as part of a nationwide event. Like many of the volunteers, Hopkins sees the walk is a way to honor Page Parkhill, who died in 2018 after a struggle with the disease.
“I had known her for 35 years, so it’s a personal thing to me,” Hopkins said. “It’s a devastating thing to see happen.”
While the event is organized by an organization in Chicago, the money raised will be used to provide resources for people suffering from ALS in the Champaign-Urbana area and to fund ALS research. An online auction is also currently taking place.
By Thursday, this year’s walk in Champaign had already raised $42,875 toward its $50,000 goal. Community members can register for the walk and donate at alsa.org.
“That’s ahead of schedule,” Hopkins said of the fundraising. “We expected to suffer because of COVID-19 and not being able to be together. We’re thrilled. The response has exceeded expectations so far. We’re not at our goal, but we’re close.”