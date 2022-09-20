Top of the Morning, Sept. 20, 2022
One of the area’s longest-running and most impactful shoe drives could use our help.
Catlin’s Trish Keith brought 60 pairs of new shoes to make available at last month’s Back To School Bash in downtown Danville. “They were gone in 20 minutes,” she said. Those who missed out were given Keith’s contact information. “My phone rang off the hook for the whole month of August,” she said.
By month’s end, Keith had given out more than 100 pairs, a clear indication that a need exists 10 years after she helped start her New Shoe Drive.
“I feel with the state of our economy, most families are feeling the pinch,” she said. “This shoe drive is one way we can help relieve a little stress for their kids.”
Through October, new athletic shoes can be dropped off at locations in Danville, Catlin, Georgetown, Hoopeston and Oakwood or by calling Keith (217-304-3648) or the Vermilion County Regional Office of Education (217-443-8273, ext. 223). Keith also said monetary donations are a way to help, “because when I am running low on sizes or don’t have a size that a child needs, I can just order and not have to worry where the money is coming from.”
The shoe drive’s timing is perfect, what with school starting.
“New shoes — shoes that actually fit, shoes that are theirs to keep — can make all the difference in the confidence of a child,” she said. “We hope with increased confidence we will see better attendance. With better attendance we hope to see increased learning and involvement.”