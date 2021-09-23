Top of the Morning, Sept. 23, 2021
Congratulations to the Danville Rotary Club for making its largest donation — $8,500 — to the Vermilion County War Museum to continue one of our area’s most impactful displays.
Each Memorial Day weekend, Rotarians plant more than 2,000 American flags along Vermilion Street to honor “our veteran sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, grandfathers and grandmothers, aunts and uncles who served in the armed forces and are remembered by loved ones,” Rotary President Stephen Nacco said.
The pandemic disrupted the routine in a big way.
“Members decided on the amount as a way of thanking the museum for producing flags last year at their own cost so that Rotarians could post them on behalf of our veterans in spite of the fact that COVID restrictions prevented us from raising money through donations,” Nacco said.
