Top of the Morning, Sept. 24, 2021
This week’s festive first responders lunch in Mahomet was made possible by …
… a creative and competitive Mahomet-Seymour Junior High student council, which convinced sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders to raise some $1,500 to donate to the Peacemaker Project 703, started by the family of fallen Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim.
They did it with a lucrative Penny War, grade levels competing to see who could raise the most money. The winners — congratulations, eighth-graders — will celebrate with a Domino’s pizza party thrown by the school.
Said eighth-grader Allie Dilger, 13, in her third year on student council who was pictured embracing Amber Oberheim in Wednesday’s News-Gazette:
“I feel like it shows how responsible we can be. When we all come together, we can do cool things.”
… Fisher National Bank, which sprung for about 130 meals that included steak sandwiches, chips, cookies and — for the kids — hot dogs. Fittingly, an M-S Junior High grad was among those representing the bank at the celebration. Commercial lender Jordan Rock (Class of 2009) enjoyed his return to the school’s courtyard — “I have fond memories of that place” — but got a bigger kick out of watching students and officers hit it off.”
“It was special,” said Rock, 26. “To see kids mingling with people who are really important in our society was refreshing.”