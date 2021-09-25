Top of the Morning, Sept. 25, 2021
Growing up, Zhaoxin Sun always looked forward to the family dinners and moon cakes her family would eat on the day of the Moon Festival, a traditional holiday celebrated in Asian countries each year in mid-autumn.
The Chinese American Uni High sophomore was always surprised, though, that not all of her classmates celebrated or even knew about the holiday.
“It’s something I’ve grown up celebrating,” Sun said. “It’s just something that, if it’s part of your culture, you know to celebrate it every year. It’s something your family does. Obviously, if it’s not part of your culture, you don’t really know about it. When I was younger, I would get very excited, because I really like moon cake. It’s very delicious. But my classmates, some of them wouldn’t know what it was, and I was kind of surprised.”
This year, Sun decided to change that.
After seeing constant reports of discrimination against Asians across the country, she decided to put together a Moon Festival celebration at Uni High, which took place Friday.
“I was thinking about what I could do, what mattered to me, and culture came up,” she said. “At the time, I was also seeing a lot of reports of Asian hate in the news, so that kind of factored into it. Timewise, I felt like it was something I could bring to the table, and I felt like the moon festival was a good thing to celebrate.”
A few months ago, she began reaching out to people in her school and across the community who might be able to help and participate. On Friday, the Uni High fiddle club performed Chinese and Korean music, a group from the University of Illinois played traditional instruments and the UI’s Asian American Cultural Center provided moon cakes. Thanks to a grant Sun procured, catered food was provided from a local Chinese restaurant.
“It’s been heartwarming to see all of these people chip in and support all of this,” she said.