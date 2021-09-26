Top of the Morning, Sept, 26, 2021
The creative kids at Unity High School found a way to put on a homecoming dance.
It might just mean dressing warmer and leaving the pointy high heels at home.
Saturday night’s dance and coronation will take place outside on the artificial surface of Hicks Field — home of the area’s best football team.
“I guess it’s another feather in our cap for getting turf,” football coach Scott Hamilton said. “We couldn’t do it (on grass) with all the mud.
“Maybe this is a start of a new tradition.”
On Friday night, the Rockets host Pontiac in football. Twenty-four hours later, the field will transition into a 100-yard dance floor so students can cut loose — weather permitting.
If it rains, the fun shifts inside to the Rocket Center where masks will be required.
“We’re all praying for no rain and no wind on Saturday night,” said math teacher and student council sponsor Jennifer Meyer. “That’s my biggest worry.”
Among the rules announced by student council to keep Hicks Field in playing shape: no gum, food or drinks — or high heels.
“Clunky heels are OK,” said Hamilton, who swears he isn’t worried about how the field holds up. That his daughter, Anna, a junior, will attend might have influenced his stance, too. “Any time you can get kids together and have a good time ... they’ve been through a lot the last couple years.”
Football fields have allowed high schools to adjust during the pandemic, everything from wrestling meets to graduation ceremonies moved there for fresh-air social distancing. Last year’s homecoming at Unity was a button-downed ceremony in the auditorium that was live-streamed for safety reasons.
“People are excited just to dress up again,” Meyer said. “We’re ready to have a normal year, and this is a good start.”