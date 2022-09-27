Top of the Morning, Sept. 27, 2022
The resilient kids at Fisher High School are treating homecoming week like any other — even in the absence of a varsity football program.
They decorated hallways and worked on floats over the weekend, began a stretch of dress-up days on Monday, will parade through downtown on Wednesday and crown a king and queen at Saturday’s dance.
“There’s still a buzz,” teacher and homecoming organizer Matt Vogel said.
There’s even a home football game Friday night, thanks to juggling of some schedules. It’ll just be a matchup of junior varsity teams when the younger Bunnies welcome Heyworth to town.
“Even though it won’t be the same without a (varsity) football game, it’s still a significant thing,” Fisher Community Foundation’s Scott Horsch said.
Each fall, the foundation celebrates new members to Fisher’s Hall of Fame during homecoming week. Having a game — regardless of level — provides an important stage for the honorees, Horsch said.
Dr. Andrew Knox (Class of 2000) will be introduced at halftime Friday after speaking to an all-school assembly earlier in the day.
“Everything’s a go just like a normal homecoming week,” Principal Jon Kelly said. “The kids are having a good time and off to a good start.”