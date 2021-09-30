Top of the Morning, Sept. 30, 2021
Joe Zarn remembers helping his dad in the early days of Danville’s Toys for Tots campaign. Today, he’s still pitching in to help carry on what the late John Zarn started 30 years ago.
“It’s something that’s close to our hearts,” said Joe, who will be on hand for Friday’s John Zarn Memorial Kickoff Drive (8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Courtesy Dodge, 231 W. Main St.).
Founder of Danville’s Toys for Tots, John Zarn passed away in 2007. We’re happy to report his initiative still is making a difference, close to 10,000 toys distributed in the area last year.
“We owe Mr. Zarn a great debt of gratitude,” current coordinator Megan Montgomery said.
You can help by dropping off toys, games or books on Friday — the kickoff of a fall campaign — or later at 60 collection boxes throughout Danville. For information, visit toysfortots.org or reach out to Montgomery at 765-791-8149.
“It’s a good thing that he started,” Joe Zarn said. “It’s nice to see all the things it’s done to help the community.”