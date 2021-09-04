Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. Thunder possible. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.