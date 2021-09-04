Top of the Morning, Sept. 4, 2021
Weeks before the Horizon Hobby RC Fest was set to take place on Sept. 10-11, employees of the company were out in the hot sun at Eli Field in Mahomet, where they chopped down weeds and shoulder-high grass after the field sat dormant for two years.
Last year, the annual event was canceled. That meant there was extra work to do to set up courses, tracks and a pond for the remote-control cars, boats and planes that will inundate the field next weekend.
Horizon Hobby marketing manager Andrew Ziegler didn’t mind.
“2020 was a very interesting year when it came to events,” he said. “We did all this planning to get stuff going and then a bunch of unplanning to take it all back apart. Since we’re actually out and able to do events, it’s been amazing, thankfully, that we’re able to get back out there and do these things.”
In 2019, Ziegler said, around 7,000 to 9,000 people attended the festival, which includes off-road racing for larger remote-control vehicles, races on a smaller course, a pond for remote-control boats, an air show with model planes that go as fast as 200 mph and a fireworks show.
“I just hope a lot of people show up and have fun. It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to do anything,” Ziegler said, “so we’re getting back into that routine, and hopefully it keeps going.”