Since her Letter to the Editor was published late last month, Zainab Susi has used her cooking skills to raise more than $800 for fire-ravaged Maui.
“My goal was to make $500,” the 51-year-old Mahomet mother of two said Tuesday morning. “Now I’m close to $1,000 and thinking I’d like to get to $1,500. It’s only been two weeks, and I plan to keep going.”
A native of Pakistan who moved to the U.S. in 1990, Susi teaches taekwondo classes — primarily to women. “I believe taking care of our bodies is as important as taking care of our families and others,” she said.
Susi has no connection to Hawaii. Still, the devastation prompted her to act.
“This could be us. We could lose everything in seconds,” she said. “My heart goes out to those people.”
In her Aug. 27 letter, she wrote: “I would like to raise funds in a slightly unconventional way. I enjoy cooking and will cook a meal for you.”
Donating both time and groceries and encouraged by her husband Matt and daughters Iman and Herrah, Susi has prepped a variety of meals — ranging in price from $2 to $80 — for purchase. Reach her at 217-590-2555 or zainabsusi38@gmail.com to place an order.
“My whole goal was to give people a shake after what happened: ‘Hello, wake up,’ “ she said. “It’s our turn to help out. To those who have, thank you for opening your heart to others.”