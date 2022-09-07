Top of the Morning, Sept. 7, 2022
The impact that Myron Luth had on the softball scene at Heritage schools will be easy to spot on Saturday, many of his former players returning for a tournament in his name at the Broadlands Homecoming Festival.
“Myron was just always there,” Megan (Riggs) Desmond said. “If you wanted to practice extra, pitching or catching, he’d always find time in his schedule to help out. He was very influential on so many levels.”
The six-team Myron Luth Memorial Kittenball Tourney kicks off the daylong festival at 9 a.m. Saturday. It brings together men and women for a fun-filled fundraiser, proceeds going to a scholarship awarded each spring to a Heritage High softball senior.
Mr. Luth, who loved farming, coaching and volunteering, passed away in 2015. His wife, Kathie, still helps with the scorebook at the tournament, and daughters Leslie, Heather and Christy play.
Desmond (Heritage High Class of ‘05) went on to play softball at Parkland College.
Now a third-grade teacher at Heritage, she’ll suit up Saturday on a team made up of district teachers and coaches.
It’s homecoming week at Heritage, the celebration starting at Tuesday’s high school volleyball match. Friday’s Grand March will be followed by Saturday’s 4 p.m. parade along Diller Street.
By that time, a softball champ will have been crowned (Loman-Ray Insurance won it last year). Their reward? “Bragging rights,” Desmond said. “This is a chance for us to relax and have a good time.”