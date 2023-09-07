Want to purchase today’s print edition? Here’s a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
During his visit last November to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City, Armstrong Township High School science teacher Nathan Gayheart purchased an American flag that was on display.
That same flag will be raised at 7:55 a.m. Monday in front of Armstrong High in a somber, silent ceremony that will unite community and school.
“I thought it’d be special to do,” Gayheart said.
The 29-year-old was a student at Gifford Grade School at the time of the terrorist attacks. He went on to graduate from Armstrong in 2012 and was happy to return as a teacher a few years ago.
Lending a hand in organizing a 9/11 ceremony was important to him. Several area veterans will be in attendance — including David Cluver, a husband of an Armstrong teacher who joined the Marines because of 9/11 — and high school students and staff will start class a few minutes late so they can take part, too. The public is invited to join the tribute on Smith Street as well.
“I think it’s important that we don’t take our freedom for granted,” Gayheart said. “It takes people to serve to have that.”