The Urbana Rotary Club’s peace-building committee knew it was time to act this summer when Black Lives Matter marches swept across the country and thousands gathered in the streets of Champaign-Urbana.
“It placed a real emphasis on the haves and have-nots,” said Barbara Jones, the leader of the peace-building committee. “So we looked deeply at our own have and have-not situation in Urbana.”
Jones said her committee took to heart a statement on racism by Rotary International this summer that “Rotary Clubs need to listen, we need to learn, and we need to act.” During an online meeting, Sam Smith, director of civic engagement and social practice at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, suggested they set their focus on the Silverwood neighborhood, where an organization called Silver Hearts recently began delivering food and care packages to residents.
This summer, Jones and the Urbana Rotary formed a partnership with Silver Hearts, led by Silverwood resident Giovanna Dibenedetto, that they hope lasts for years to come and creates a prototype for other Rotary clubs. Silver Hearts already has a close relationship with Quest Church.
Rotary’s involvement began with care packages last month that included coupons for students to get a free scoop of ice cream to celebrate the start of school, but they hope to go much further.
They want to set up a way to help students with homework and collaborate with the Urbana Park District, which is led by Rotary Club President Tim Bartlett, to hold neighborhood events at Crestview Park to closely tie it to the neighborhood. They’re working with the Urbana Free Library to donate books, and they also hope, at some point, to help residents advocate for housing rights.
“We want to create a model that looks like a sustainable community,” Jones said. “We want to go beyond traditional service. In addition to giving, we want to collaborate. To create something that looks like empowerment.”