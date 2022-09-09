Top of the Morning, Sept. 9, 2022
Do you like music with your exercise? Well, the Urbana Park District has an event for you.
At 5:30 p.m. today, the organization is hosting its 18th annual Meadowbrook Park Jazz Walk, free and open to everyone.
People can walk through Wandell Sculpture Garden at Meadowbrook Park and listen to local jazz artists while enjoying the sculptures.
Jazz soloists and small ensembles will spread out and entertain the walkers all along the way.
“It’s a very popular event,” said Mark Schultz, Urbana Park District public information and marketing manager. “It’s really the most unique outdoor jazz convert you will come across in this area.”
Many of the performers are returnees from previous years.
“There are really talented musicians in this area and we’re glad they come out to the Jazz Walk,” Schultz said.
The weather appears to be cooperating. Forecasts for the afternoon and evening call for sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. A weather date for Saturday (same time) has been established just in case.
Event-goers are asked to park at the Race Street entrance to Meadowbrook. Overflow parking is available at Stone Creek Church at the corner of Windsor Road and Race Street.