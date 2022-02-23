Liam Gasser is working harder than he’s ever worked in his life. Plagued by health issues much of his almost 25 years, the University of Illinois graduate is no stranger to the massive effort that recovery takes.
Having survived being shot in the head on Oct. 24 as he drove his car in north Champaign, Gasser needs a hand. He needs lots of hands because there’s not a lot he can do for himself.
A group of strangers struck by his need and the randomness of his victimization are organizing a fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. April 3 at The Venue CU at 51 E. Main St. in downtown Champaign.
“Love for Liam was created specifically because of the love part of it. We gotta love one another,” said Mike Namoff, who took the suggestion of two law-enforcement officers he did not know to help Gasser’s widowed mother and his younger sister, who are destined to care for him indefinitely.
“I think that situation (his shooting) happened, and it’s not that she was forgotten, but the world is so crazy and nobody did anything,” Namoff said. “There’s several things she’s in need of.”
Namoff is referring to Gasser’s mom, Terry von Thaden of Urbana, a human-factors scientist at the UI who was working toward another degree in social work but had to withdraw from her intern hours to be with her son. Gasser’s father died in 2018.
“He is in continual excruciating head pain,” she said, reminding that it’s been only four months since the attack on her only son by an unknown person apparently irritated that Gasser had honked after being cut off in traffic.
The first month was spent in the critical-care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He’s now at a rehabilitation facility in Chicago and von Thaden has recently had to refocus her energy on trying mightily to persuade insurance to pay for the next step in his care.
“He suffered many setbacks with pneumonia and infections, and yet worked hard to get weaned off the ventilator and breathing on his own,” his mother said. “With support, he can rise to standing, and he’s done well in managed-gait therapy. He has regained some use of his lower left arm. All in all, he has come farther than many thought possible and he’s still in the very early phase of recovery.”
An academic, von Thaden is a clinically eloquent lioness protecting her cub.
“Liam has demonstrated appropriate response to treatment,” she said. “The research evidence supporting neuroplasticity clearly states intensive, early intervention yields the greatest recovery results, especially in the first year. But that’s where we are, in a constant state of limbo with insurance about what the future holds if he’s imminently going to be discharged to home and in need of 24-hour care.”
Enter Namoff and his team of helpers: “local business leaders from all walks of life, restaurant owners to tow-truck owners, insurance agents.”
Fresh off a successful party in early December to support local police, Namoff, who runs Mega Events with his brother Johnny, took the suggestion of retired Urbana police Officer and former Urbana Alderman Dean Hazen to help von Thaden and ran with it, as he is wont to do.
Hazen was accompanied by John Brown, a retired UI police officer now working for the Tolono Police Department, and Jonathan Blake of Citizens Against Gun Violence, who also survived being shot Nov. 18 in Urbana. None of them know von Thaden or her son personally.
Hazen, who lives within a mile of von Thaden, reached out to her in a Facebook message offering help, unaware at the time, he said, of a GoFundMe account called the “Liam Q. Gasser Supplemental Needs Trust” that has raised almost $91,000.
“I say give them the world. We need to promote that,” he said.
As someone who keeps tabs on local politics since he served — he left a year before his term was up to care for a brother with cancer — Hazen believes there are a handful of elected officials exacerbating the violence problem in our community.
“This anti-police rhetoric that some of our local politicians are putting out there is very powerful and sends a clear message to the thugs on the streets, and it enables and empowers them to make situations like this possible,” he said.
Namoff agrees and said that message has just made some folks numb.
“We’re in a world of everybody doing nothing because they are afraid to do something,” he said. “We need to bring a community together and this is a step in the right direction.”
After hearing from Hazen and Brown, Namoff put the word out, resulting in a second meeting where 30 people turned out.
“Thirty leaders stepped up, which is incredible,” he said. “Sometimes you get five or six.
“A psychology guy showed up to say he could counsel Liam and his family. A trainer showed up to help. It’s not just about the money. It’s about your ability to give of yourself to others. If this doesn’t get people’s blood pumping and heart pounding, nothing will,” said Namoff, who said his gift is throwing parties with a purpose.
“We’re celebrating that he’s coming home. The purpose: a handicapped van, a ramp. He has lots of needs, but those are the two big ones,” Namoff said. “I love that it’s strangers helping others.”
Based on the initial sales of $25 event tickets, Namoff and the other organizers are convinced the “instant party” will be successful. Live entertainment and food are planned.
Namoff needs items for an auction and a silent auction, suggesting tickets for UI teams, the Chicago Cubs, White Sox and Bears, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Some folks with vacation homes have donated the use of those.
“We are always looking for donations,” he said, asking that people contact him at mike@megaeventsauctions.com or on his cellphone at 217-202-2821.
Meantime, von Thaden is doing her best to plan for a future filled with the unknown while coping with her “anguish” at the thought of her son being discharged to her home without additional restoration of just some of the abilities the shooting robbed him of.
Since being taken off a ventilator, he’s been able to communicate really well, she said.
“They got his phone set up for voice commands and it’s been a game-changer,” she said. “It’s on a device clipped to his hospital bed. He can make calls and view social media when he has the energy.
“He figured out how to use DoorDash through voice command to get a break from hospital food. He’s tried nearly every variety of Chicago deep-dish pizza at this point. I have to laugh at his cleverness.”
Von Thaden said she is working with a “wonderful team” to remodel her older tri-level home into something accessible and livable for her son.
“With supply-chain issues and availability, the building phase won’t be underway for a while,” she said. “I cry every day. It’s impossible not to. My daughter and I do our best to get through the days and deal with the trauma.”
Police have made no progress finding Gasser’s assailant, Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said.
Von Thaden understands.
“It’s hard to balance the need for immediate crime response with the needs of our ongoing investigation,” she said. “I know it’s important for them to provide closure not only to us, but to the community in the face of this egregious and unacceptable act that happened to Liam. We have to be patient.”
She and her daughter said the messages people have sent to them and Liam “have made a world of difference.”
“We’ve found sparks of hope from the caring acts of kindness people have expressed in the face of our darkest hours,” she said.
For her son, hospitalization during a pandemic has been “isolating.”
“There are no group activities and highly restrictive visiting policies,” von Thaden said. “I have days where I struggle to catch my breath. It’s overwhelming, so I can’t imagine how he feels when he’s spending days alone in his room.
“Liam has developed amazing coping skills over his lifetime, but this is above and beyond anything. Right now, he’s quite anxious about his ability to achieve continued recovery since he’s been denied extended care. It’s upsetting since he should be completely focused on his health goals, and not this,” she said of the insurance issue.
The fundraiser professionals want to alleviate some of that burden.
“The way the world is right now, this is just what the doctor ordered for everyone to come together and help somebody who is in need,” Namoff said.
Hazen sees the help as an investment.
“We believe that Liam is a future leader of this community, and that’s one of the reasons we want to see him succeed,” he said.