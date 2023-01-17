MINNEAPOLIS — Brad Underwood flashing sleek footwear during Illinois men’s basketball games isn’t a surprise.
The sixth-year Illini coach, however, doesn’t always get to sport kicks like the ones he displayed Monday at Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
His custom Nike Air shoes carried the phrase “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about the things that matter” within their white swooshes. It’s a quote attributed to civil-rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., whom the federal holiday was created to honor.
Underwood walked up and down the visiting sideline on MLK Day 2023 in those orange, blue, black and white shoes as his Illini defeated the Gophers 78-60 for their fourth win in a row.
“We’re so honored to be able to play” on MLK Day, Underwood said. “It’s a gentleman who made one of the most famous speeches in our history, ‘I have a dream’ ... To, after all these years, keep that at the forefront means a lot.”
This marks the second consecutive year in which Illinois has played a game on MLK Day. The Illini dropped a double-overtime thriller to Purdue at State Farm Center on Jan. 17, 2022, and Underwood also donned special shoes for that occasion.
Those shoes we Nike Air Force 1s with the phrase “The time is always right” printed on the outside of one and the line “to do what is right” etched on the outside of the other, along with an image of Martin Luther King Jr. on the inside of each.
They were auctioned off after the Purdue game, fetching a winning bid of $725. Proceeds were donated to the University of Illinois’ Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center.
“This will be the last time I wear these (2023 shoes). We’ll auction them off to the highest bidder,” Underwood said. “It’s an honor to wear them.”
Underwood said college athletics allows an avenue through which institutions across the nation are able to follow through on King’s vision, to a certain extent.
“It’s truly one of the great things about college basketball. It doesn’t matter your socioeconomics, doesn’t matter where you’re from,” Underwood said. “We’ve got guys from all over the world. And all of a sudden, it comes together and forms a team and unity and friendships and relationships that last a lifetime.
“To me, that’s what college sports is about. That’s what being part of a team is about. Nobody stressed that more than Martin Luther King.”