CHAMPAIGN — No matter whose memory you’d like to honor — a lost loved one, a beloved pet, the casualties of war and violence — here’s your chance to walk or run with others doing the same.
Registration is underway for the annual Run to Remember, an 8K walk/run through the University of Illinois campus area set for Sept. 17.
Cost to register is $43, and proceeds are going to two nonprofits in the community — the United Way of Champaign County and the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois.
The run/walk is billed as “an event to honor the memories of those we miss, cherish those within our midst and work together for a peaceful tomorrow.”
Registration will remain open until Sept. 16, and “we want to get more people signed up,” said Jan Seeley, director of the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.
The same team organizes the Run to Remember and the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend.
Participants in Run to Remember will get front and back bibs, with the back bib to include the name of who is being honored by the runner/walker. There will be a post-event party with food and music in the large Lot 31 next to Memorial Stadium, Seeley said.
The race starts on First Street outside Memorial Stadium and heads north to Green Street, then east on Green to Race Street in Urbana, south on Race to Pennsylvania Avenue, west on Pennsylvania to Sixth Street, north on Sixth to Peabody Drive, west on Peabody to Fourth Street, south on Fourth to Kirby Avenue, west on Kirby to First and back up to First to the finish line.
For those who can’t run or walk in person, there’s a virtual option available.
Registration is already underway for the 2023 Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, set for April 27-29.
It will include a half-marathon and 11 other shorter race options.
A coalition to bring back the marathon is working on what it will take to get it back into race weekend for 2024, Seeley said.
A race weekend that includes a marathon has an economic impact of $8 million to $10 million for the community, she said.
“We are committed to trying to get the marathon back for 2024,” Seeley said.
To register for Run to Remember, head online to illinois marathon.com/races/run-to-remember.