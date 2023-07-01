Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.