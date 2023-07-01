UPDATE: Arthur's annual fireworks show will take place on Sunday, organizers said today.
Host Arthur Rotary Club cited a severe weather forecast for Saturday night for the decision.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of west-central and southwest Illinois this afternoon, and shift eastward through the evening. These storms will have damaging wind potential, especially south of I-72. Large hail and tornadoes are also possible. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/JZXjjXgxfh— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 1, 2023
ARTHUR — What’s it like to ride a horse in front of a massive wall of fire and thousands of people?
A little overwhelming yet very exciting, according to Arthur’s Rural Patriot.
“You have people just hollering,” said Marty Miller, who has galloped around the fireworks show at Arthur’s Freedom Celebration on three different horses over the last two decades.
“People come up to the fence at the end of the night, when I get to the other end, there are just people swarmed down there and just hollering, and it’s crazy.”
Horses have always held a special meaning for Miller, a 43-year-old Arthur native who continues to come back for the show after moving to Oklahoma about four years ago.
His impact on the village as the Rural Patriot is impossible to miss; he’s now depicted in a large mural on the side of First Neighbor Bank that is impossible to miss as you enter the village on Vine Street.
His late uncle, Amzy Miller, would be proud.
“I was like his son in the horse world, you might say,” Marty said. “And that’s one thing I do miss, because he’s not here to see this. This (mural) would make him proud.”
Amzy passed away around the time that Marty moved to Oklahoma after teaching Marty much of what he knows about horses at a young age.
“I always follow him,” Marty said. “I would have probably been in the standardbred area more than the riding end of it, but I chose the riding end of it, so that’s how this all came about.”
That eventually led to the Rural Patriot’s first ride in 2003.
Marty’s brother, Doug, conceived the idea that a horseback rider might be a nice addition to the 75-foot-long, 500-foot wall of fire — dubbed the “Niagara Falls” — that anchors the ground portion of the show.
His cousin, Larry Schlabaugh, is among about 20 “Niagara Falls Fellas” that help put the spectacle together every year.
“The most rewarding part of the show, I think, is to see people come out,” Schlabaugh said. “It brings people together, it brings the community together.”
What started as a fun ride has since taken on a deep sense of importance.
“The year I kneeled down with Doc, the original horse, was when I realized I’m not riding for us,” Miller said.
“This isn’t about us having fun anymore. This is about our country. This is about, in small town America, we can redo how this country was formed and why we live in this country.”
Marty has used three horses over the last two decades: Doc, Snip and Philly.
Snip passed away shortly before the show in 2021, and Miller was unable to find a replacement in time for the show.
That was the only time since 2003 that he hasn’t performed on horseback, instead honoring Snip by placing their saddle on the ground during the show. Philly made her debut a year later.
There are always some nerves inherent to riding a new horse while surrounded by thousands of people with loud noises coming from every corner.
There’s no real way to simulate it.
“There’s no way you can set up anything to prepare for this. But if I have my horse paying attention to me, I feel pretty confident with that.”
Miller wants a horse who will listen above all else.
“I don’t care about a horse, some people say a bomb-proof horse or they’re not scared of anything,” Miller said.
“I don’t care about that, because some of those horses don’t pay attention to me. I want a horse that pays attention to me ... because if they get scared, I can bring them back to me.”
Both horse and Miller need to remain calm, especially in the hours leading up to the show. This year, Miller was due to arrive in town Wednesday and take Philly out to the field a few times to see the course before the program.
He won’t mess with Philly until they leave for the show on Saturday, and then they’ll both lock in for what’s to come.
“I just sort of get in my own little world,” Miller said. “I don’t want anybody to tell me what to do, just leave me alone. You’ve got to get in that moment.”
Schlabach also had a big role to play in the recently-completed Walldogs mural that has captured the village’s attention.
Its artists based the photo on a picture taken by Champaign’s Craig Pessman and put as much detail into the depiction as Miller puts into his performance.
Still, Miller is happy to take a backseat to the Rural Patriot persona when it comes to receiving credit.
“The uniqueness of the image of him, you know, riding the horse with the flag in front of the burning Niagara Falls, with Johnny Cash playing in the background,” Arthur Rotary member John Stewart said.
“It just resonates with people, you know, from a conservative, Midwest, patriotic background.”
The man atop the saddle is happy to play the part.
“I’m sort of the actor, I guess you could say,” Miller said.
“I ride for the veterans ... people start crying, start (saying) like, you mean so much to me as far as family and friends are in the Army, and they’re like, this touched me so much.”