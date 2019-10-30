Update 11:22 a.m. Thursday:
According to the police department, Hoopeston has moved trick-or-treat hours to Friday, Nov. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For a full list of trick-or-treat hours, click here.
Original story:
FISHER — The threat of inclement weather has prompted the village of Fisher to change its trick-or-treat day from Thursday evening to Friday evening.
“The mayor, chief of police and I first began discussing the possibility of moving it to Friday late yesterday afternoon,” Village Administrator Jeremy Reale said Thursday. “At that time, the forecast was calling for 1-3 inches of snow Thursday afternoon, 30 mph winds and colder temperatures.”
He said the conditions are forecast to be more favorable on Friday.
“Due to the relatively compressed time frame, we tried to make a decision as quickly as possible to provide enough time to get notice out to residents,” Reale said. “We didn’t make the decision lightly, as we understand that may be an inconvenience to people’s schedules. However, our foremost concern is public safety.”
— The Village of Mansfield postponed trick-or-treat hours until 5-8 p.m. Friday due to the weather forecast for Halloween.
— Farmer City has delayed trick-or-treat hours until 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday. Trunk or Treat will take place 5-7 p.m. Friday downtown