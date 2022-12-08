URBANA — Candlestick Lane is in its 59th year of brightening up Christmas for the area. Second- and third-generation residents and helpers are now taking part.
Charlie Halpin was there when his parents, Charlie and Helen Halpin, helped to start the lane’s first lighting ceremony back in 1963. Now he is active in keeping the tradition going.
For the handful of area residents who don’t know, Candlestick Lane is located in east Urbana. This season’s display gets lit for the first time this weekend with a ceremony beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The lane is blocked off to traffic for the first hour. As a crowd gathers, torch bearers ceremonially pass their torches over each candle. The residents inside their homes switch on their lights and then come out to join the crowd.
After an hour, the barricades are removed, and vehicles can traverse the lane.
The tradition has always held a special place in Halpin’s heart. Having moved away from the area for work purposes, Halpin returned to help his parents in their twilight years.
“My parents were part of a group of people who started Candlestick Lane,” the friendly Halpin said. “It’s kind of neat to be back part of the community.”
Halpin said the decorating is a lot of work, but worth it. Every year before Thanksgiving, the neighbors gather for a planning meeting in the home of Bev Harney, another of the founders.
“Everybody chips in and helps everybody out,” he said.
Participating is voluntary, but Halpin said he believes every house on the lane will be lit up this year, and hopefully along some side streets as well.
Halpin has many memories of the event, including his father getting on the roof to set up decorations when he was in his 70s.
“My dad used to hand paint our elves, and we’d get saw horses in the back yard and he’d draw out these elves. He always changed it. My neighbor across the street is big with a veterans association. He still cuts out his figures.”
People from all over come by to view the displays — especially when the COVID-19 pandemic shut so many things down.
“When we were kids we’d look for license plates from different states because everybody’s families come in for Christmas,” he said.
There were cars from numerous states.
“I still can’t figure out Hawaii,” Halpin said. “You get a lot of U of I students, a lot of international students.”