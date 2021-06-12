URBANA — Five years ago, people in certain neighborhoods of east Urbana were afraid to step out of their homes for fear of getting shot.
Today, they’re not only stepping out but also celebrating themselves and the area of town where they live.
“We are inviting the residents to walk the red carpet,” said an excited Giovanna Dibenedetto, a founding member and de facto leader of the Silver Hearts group.
She’s helped plan a celebratory block party from 1 to 4 p.m. at the intersection of Silver and Vawter streets that will include an actual red carpet for folks to walk on, food donated from area restaurants, gift bags, music from Will Patterson’s “Hip Hop Xpress” bus and simple camaraderie.
“Five years ago, we started this group because some kid almost got killed,” she said of a shooting that took place just outside her apartment window.
“He made it. We met with his family. A year later, violence was down. And it stayed down. My biggest answer to that is it’s God working,” said the single mother of two who lived in the thick of the low-income, densely populated neighborhood once known for its violence.
Now dubbed Silverwood, the approximately five-square-block area bounded by Harding Drive on the north, Philo Road on the east, Silver Street on the south and Cottage Grove Avenue on the west, is livable again.
Perhaps it’s more like God working through Dibenedetto and other helpers who have put in lots of time and effort to get neighbors to know each other.
That includes support from the city and a community health organization called Natural Path Nutrition, for example.
“Any time people are willing to collectively push back against maladaptive behaviors like gun violence, it’s not just to be commended, it’s worth participating in,” said Lemond Peppers, Urbana’s community engagement coordinator.
“I think we best show our appreciation by helping out,” said Peppers, who only met Dibenedetto last fall after she spoke at a Rotary meeting.
He was impressed by her group’s efforts to “renew actual community, to push back against the no-snitch mentality, take responsibility for the neighborhood and create an area that’s safe, especially for the children.”
Drake Materre had a similar reaction. The recent University of Illinois graduate in public health got involved with Silver Hearts last summer.
He is a project manager for Natural Path Nutrition, a Chicago-based community health organization started by his mother almost a decade ago. The organization works to combat food insecurity while helping educate people about nutrition, music appreciation and political culture.
“We believe these three programs synergistically work together to provide food for the mind, body and soul,” said Materre.
He and Dibenedetto are hoping a generous landlord in the Silverwood area will donate an apartment for the group to use as a pop-up emergency food pantry and a place where Silver Hearts can carry on its work.
In the meantime, they’ve enjoyed success working from Dibenedetto’s home and a couple of storage units.
“I think it’s because people finally feel cared about. They know that they are not forgotten. I think between the two areas of the neighborhood (apartment and home dwellers), they are starting to see each other as people,” Dibenedetto said.
It didn’t happen overnight. It took potluck dinners, parking lot cookouts, Bible study, prayer meetings, ice cream socials, the distribution of Halloween costumes to neighborhood children and trick-or-treat parties, and during much of the pandemic, the monthly distribution of food.
For just over a year, the Silver Hearts folks — they have their own Facebook page — have distributed bags of food once a month door-to-door to residents of the approximately two dozen apartment buildings in their area, a blessing for those who couldn’t get out and because some food pantries were shuttered.
Assisted in her efforts from the beginning by Jeremy Overman of Champaign and Neil Wieslow of Urbana, and aided by others along the way, Dibenedetto said she’s not sure what they’re doing right.
“All we know is that when you know your neighbors, you care. When you know your neighbors, it gets better,” she said.
Urbana Deputy Police Chief Rich Surles agrees.
“That area really hit a crescendo of calls for service several years ago. As with any neighborhood, cooperation and partnerships with and among the community are key to addressing issues within the community. They have clearly taken on those challenges and done so in a pretty effective fashion,” he said.
While Surles’ colleagues in law enforcement in Champaign have responded to 113 shooting calls citywide this year resulting in three deaths, the number in all of Urbana as of Friday stood at 42 confirmed instances of shots fired and two deaths.
“Landlords are key to the process. I feel like the city has gotten better cooperation in general from landlords over the last five to 10 years. I feel like we have a positive trend in that area,” Surles said.
Dibenedetto is currently working with the Urbana Park District to produce an educational video “about what it’s like to live in a neighborhood like this, the good and the bad.”
Her 8-year-old daughter, Lilli, will play a role.
“This child drives it home. She calls people out on race and economics,” said the proud mom.
She’s hoping to use that as a way to help other neighborhoods with violence problems regain control of their environments.
“We want Silverwood to know that they’ve gone from being known for bad things to being known as an example. That community is going to open discussions about teaching others about marginalized communities,” Dibenedetto said.