URBANA — Residents of a once crime-riddled neighborhood in southeast Urbana are planning their annual block party for Saturday to celebrate relative peace.
“We are so proud of how far Silverwood has come and how they have held their own even while violence in our community rises,” said Giovanna Dibenedetto, executive director of Silver Hearts, a group dedicated to quelling violence through outreach to neighbors.
Silverwood is the name that residents gave to the area bounded by Harding Drive on the north, Philo Road on the east, Silver Street on the south and Cottage Grove Avenue on the west.
From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, activities are planned on Vawter Street from Silver Street to Brighton.
Dibenedetto said a dunk tank, games and the Mobile Market will be part of the activities.
Silver Hearts will do its monthly food distribution on site during the party for this month only.
For about two years, volunteers have delivered food to the doors of residents of several apartment buildings in the area.
“It’s time to come together again,” Debenedetto said.
Sponsors of this year’s party include the Champaign Rotary Club, Barham Associates, Urbana Park District, University of Illinois Police, Champaign County Coalition, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, and the Champaign County Housing Authority.