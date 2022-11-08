URBANA — Most Americans have little worry about whether they’ll have enough to eat tomorrow. In Haiti, “there are kids that are literally starving to death,” said Chris Roegge.
Roegge is a member of the ministry council at Trinity Lutheran Church in Urbana that will hold a benefit concert to raise funds for Haiti.
The concert, featuring the Gibson City-based Jake’s Boys, will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church. Proceeds will go to Trinity HOPE, a Tennessee-based nonprofit that is not affiliated with the Urbana church.
“What Trinity HOPE does is provide one meal a day that they get at school,” Roegge said.
The organization feeds about 62,000 children in 265 schools at a cost of about 25 cents a meal.
“Quite honestly, for a number of these kids, that’s the only significant meal they get in a day,” Roegge said.
Classes in Haiti were supposed to start Sept. 1 but have been delayed due to the unrest in that country.
Trinity HOPE has instead been delivering food to families in emergency mode.
The Urbana church sponsors two of those schools. People can donate in other ways besides attending the concert. Online donations can be sent at trinityhope.org.
Donations may also be made by mail to Trinity Hope, P.O. Box 2910, Lebanon, TN 37088 or by phone at 615-349-4950.
All recurring donations will be matched by the organization.
Roegge said Saturday’s event is a mixture of a concert and telling about Trinity Hope and the work the organization does. One of Trinity Hope’s feeding program directors from Haiti will be present. Refreshments and “general fellowship” will follow.