RURAL OAKWOOD — Attendance at the Vermilion County Fair was down, and organizers were concerned.
Then they tried something drastic. They dropped the gate fee from $21 to $6 per person, and attendance started to swell.
“We ran out of parking. It tickles me to death,” fair board President Rich White said. “For years, it just seemed like we couldn’t get the attendance.
“Now it’s unbelievable.”
The fair runs Wednesday through Sunday.
The $6 fee also includes free entry to carnival rides.
“Six dollars and you can ride all night, and Saturdays and Sundays you can ride all day,” longtime fair board member Debbie Bryant said. “(We’ve) had so many people here, it was amazing.”
White said the carnival companies, which get a cut of the gate, also like the cheaper entry fee. It means more money for them.
“At 10 o’clock at night, people are still coming to take advantage of it,” White said. “The carnivals are happy; the vendors are happy.”
Each paid admission also enters the recipient into a nightly drawing for a new bicycle. White said the fair board has upped the number of bikes given away from 30 to 50.
“I love seeing the little kids walk away with a brand new bike,” White said.
Bryant said the gate price reduction has also helped publicize the fair. She said many Danville area residents used to get the Vermilion fair confused with the Georgetown fair.
Despite having an Oakwood address, the fairgrounds are closer to Danville (just 3 miles away on U.S. 150).
A recently-completed trail also runs south past the fairgrounds, but White said some trailgoers mistakenly believe for some reason they can get in free. They still have to pay the entry fee.
Like about every other event in civilization, last year’s fair was closed due to the pandemic. Organizers this year had to do a lot of last-minute planning. They didn’t learn until early June the show would go on.
A variety of grandstand events are on tap, ranging from Wednesday’s queen pageants to the truck and tractor pull Thursday, stadium motorcross Saturday and the demolition derby Sunday. Entry to those events costs extra.
But there are plenty of other free events such as concerts at the horse arena featuring the bands American Pie on Friday (7 p.m.) and Nuthin’ Fancy (6 p.m.) and 90 Proof (8:30 p.m.) on Saturday.
There are other free features as well, including many traditional events ranging from agriculture, culinary and fine arts show entries, 4-H horse show and tractor and a lawn tractor driving contest.
Queen candidates are Naomi Dolan of Catlin, daughter of Charles and Sally Dolan; Mea Sparling of Westville, daughter of Ryan and Nina Sparling; Alexis Nichols of Danville, daughter of Darryl and Laura Nichols; Harley Makemson of Bismarck, daughter of Joe and Jenny Makemson; and Tinlee Shepherd of Westville, daughter of Kelli and Jason Shepherd.
A full schedule is listed on the fair’s website.