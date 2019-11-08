Events scheduled this weekend in East Central Illinois in observance of Veterans Day, Nov. 11. If you know of another Veterans Day observation, email news@news-gazette.com and we will publish it online.
SATURDAY
Monticello
Veterans Day Appreciation Meal hosted by Kirby Medical Center and Apple a Day Cafe. 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Kirby Medical Center, 1000 Medical Center Drive.
SUNDAY
Champaign
Coffee reception honoring veterans. 9 to 10 a.m. Sunday, church library, St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 905 S. Russell St.
MONDAY
Arcola
Arcola High School Veterans Day Assembly. Luncheon for veterans, noon; assembly, 1:30 p.m. This year’s guest speaker will be Marine Maj. Nicole Bastian, commander of the St. Louis Recruiting Station.
Champaign
Parkland College 2019 Veterans Day ceremony. 11 a.m., student union, 2400 W. Bradley Ave. The ceremony includes the posting of colors by the University of Illinois ROTC; singing of the national anthem by Air Force Lt. Madison Johnston; a welcome by Parkland College President Thomas Ramage, an Army National Guard veteran; and the presentation of campus veterans. Featured speakers will be Air Force Lt. Col. Joseph Timberlake and retired Army Col. Eric Ashworth.
Danville
Vermilion County War Museum 20th Anniversary Open House. Noon to 4 p.m., 307 N. Vermilion St, Danville. At 5 p.m., the celebration will continue at St. James United Methodist Church with the U.S. Great Lakes Navy Band in a special performance. Tickets are required because of limited seating. For more information, call 217-431-0034.
Veterans Day parade. 10 a.m. Monday, Veterans Affairs Illiana Healthcare System, 1900 E. Main St., Danville. The route follows the main drive that loops around the VA campus. All veterans and the public are invited to watch the event that will feature 21 entries, including the Danville Police Honor Guard in the lead, the Danville High School Marching Vikings, several local fire departments, the Patriot Riders, Lincoln’s Challenge cadets and honor guard, fair queens, vintage cars and more. The Four on the Floor quartet will perform at 9:30 a.m. until parade time and a “surprise in the sky” flyover will immediately precede the parade.
Mahomet
Guest speaker. 2:30 p.m., Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School. Bruce Voges of St. Joseph will talk to students about his service in the Navy during World War II.