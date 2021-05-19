CHAMPAIGN — A sure sign that it’s spring and the effects of the pandemic are waning: Poppies will return. The veteran-made kind.
Six area American Legion posts will gather throughout the May 27 to hand out poppies in the parking lot of The News-Gazette and its Champaign Multimedia Group radio stations, WDWS, WHMS and WKIO, at 201 Devonshire Drive, C.
The proceeds go to a good cause, to aid military veterans in need.
The poppy giveaways are a big deal in raising needed funds. Champaign American Legion Post 24 Auxiliary Vice President Nancy Phalen said the group raises an average of $4,000 to $5,000 a year (the record was $7,000), so not being able to hand them out last year put a crimp in the bottom line.
“That was (one) reason I was trying to promote this event because they’re a year behind in their funds,” said Ann Rhoton, a Post 24 Auxiliary member who is helping to organize it.
The poppies are made by veterans living in Department of Veterans Affairs facilities. Rhoton said Illinois is one of the last states that does the poppy giveaway.
“Poppy donation money is distributed by the individual posts through the poppy program to veterans and their families and active-duty military and their families who are in need,” Rhoton said.
Help includes such things as health care at VA facilities, assistance with medical equipment and bills, and assistance for homeless veterans and with housing, food and clothing.
“Some posts have even helped with dog sitting for a deployed active-duty member of the military,” Rhoton said.
Lee Ann Schaub, president of the Champaign Legion Auxiliary, said being able to be out and have the poppy day events is “going to be wonderful, especially with the good news of the mask mandate.”
Masks are no longer required for those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Schaub said the need is great for the money raised by the Auxiliary.
Phalen said the group has been able to have other fundraisers to help offset the loss of poppy days last year. Schaub made masks and aprons that were sold at the post and at her store in Danville. Some members sold fudge, and the group’s annual chicken-and-noodles dinner went on as planned, although on a carry-out basis.
Phalen said the Auxiliary just recently started meeting again and is holding bake sales and twice-a-month dinners. With so many members not being able to be involved for more than a year, organizers hope they will return to active service for events such as this.
The drive-thru event in the CMG lot is just one of the poppy days that will be held throughout the area. The Champaign Auxiliary, for instance, will hand out poppies May 27-29 at Sam’s Club and Rural King.
The drive-thru event May 27 at the Champaign Multimedia Group parking lot is being organized by Rhoton, Mike Haile and Alli Adams.
The distribution schedule includes:
6-8 a.m. — Savoy American Legion Post No. 1492
8-10 a.m. — Urbana American Legion Post No. 71
10 a.m.-noon — Rantoul American Legion Post No. 287
Noon-2 p.m. — Sidney American Legion Post No. 433
2-4 p.m. — Champaign American Legion Post No. 24
4-6 p.m. Shawna Morrison College American Legion Post No. 2019.