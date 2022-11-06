CHAMPAIGN — After being handed two small packages Thursday at Lodgic Everyday Community, Sally K. Carter smiled as she excitedly ripped one open and pulled out bags of orange and green wristbands adorned with the phrase “Reign in Victory.”
“Normally, I’d take a video of myself doing this,” she said before slipping one of the wristbands, which she’ll give out at Friday’s Victory Fest 2022, over her hand.
For Carter, finding joy in small moments, even amid times of pain and suffering, has always been a hallmark of her life.
That’s why she founded Victory Fest last year, an event that involves music, spoken-word performances, a conversation about how to transform the lives of youth who find themselves in the throes of gun violence, and more.
The free event is set for 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the I Hotel and Conference Center in Champaign.
It will also feature a ticketed, 1920s-themed after-party from 8 to 11 p.m. Proceeds will go to 1-year-old Antwane Mobley Jr., who needs an expensive surgery at the Mayo Clinic to stave off the dangerous and possibly fatal symptoms of his severe asthma and obstructive sleep apnea.
The event was born out of the pandemic, when Carter saw the community come together collectively to share in their pain.
“No matter where I turned, we were all sharing stories of the trauma,” she said. “And that was great. People were talking and sharing the commonalities.
“But what I wasn’t finding, what I wasn’t hearing, was a shared commonality of what was still good. And as we are moving forward and coming out of the worst of that experience, specifically with the pandemic ... I think it’s important that we all collectively say we all have reasons to celebrate.
“I’ve always seen the good, and I’ve always operated from a positive perspective, from a solutions-based perspective,” she said. “Whenever a problem is presented to me, I instantly go toward solutions. So, this is really no different. While I see the darkness, I also see the light.”
‘That is not my story’Carter has plenty of experience finding joy and hope amid pain and suffering.
In 2014, as she was preparing her intricate Thanksgiving dinner and adorning her house with decorations for the holidays, she found herself in the midst of emotional outbursts, which eventually culminated with lying on the floor of her closet, curled up in the fetal position.
After months of steadily increasing symptoms, she finally called the doctor. While she received a helpful discussion with a psychologist, she didn’t get a diagnosis during that first doctor’s visit six weeks later.
The next summer, though, physical issues began to progress. Carter, who owned and operated a salon and founded Tap-In Leadership Academy, a summer and after-school program, found herself exhausted, taking naps that lasted hours. When she moved certain ways, she felt strange sensations from her fingertips to her neck. She felt muscle spasms throughout her body.
Finally, that August, the physical issues caused her to collapse, resulting in a visit to a convenient-care facility. Initially, she was told it was likely a simple case of arthritis, but she pushed for more tests.
Eventually, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a nervous-system condition that disrupts communication between the brain and the body.
“When I got the news, my husband and I sat there, and the (prognosis from the doctor) was, ‘Prepare to be on disability for the rest of your life,’” she said. “I live in a state of praise and I look for joy, so when I received that information, it was easy for me to respond and say, ‘Oh, no. That is not my story.’ It’s not that I did not receive the diagnosis. It’s that I did not receive the prognosis.”
The first six months were difficult for a woman used to taking care of others, particularly around the holidays. She suffered from bouts of temporary paralysis, and she needed help with even the most simple tasks.
“I needed assistance with everything,” she said. “It was around the holiday time, when I’m used to putting on the meals and everything, and I couldn’t even get out of bed. It was so challenging, being the one who takes care of everything, to be taken care of.”
The issues, though, didn’t dampen the positive outlook she’s held for all her life. After months of physical therapy and medical treatment, the symptoms slowly began to subside.
Her symptoms aren’t completely gone — she said she can’t skydive or zipline or ride roller coasters like she has in the past — but they’re virtually imperceptible to outside observers.
“I run, skip, jump. I do all of those things,” she said. “I’m back. I’m planning Victory Fest. Who knew that this is where I’d be? The woman who was walking on a walker, who was so frail and who was still saying, ‘This is not my story.’”
‘Community is important’Her propensity to see the world in a positive light is part of what magnetized her to Brandi Anderson, even before the birth of her son, Antwane Mobley Jr., who goes by Baby TJ. Anderson’s persistent and caring attitude was apparent long before Baby TJ’s health issues began, whether she was asking Carter and her husband over and over, to be her son’s godparents or taking care of customers as a manager at Texas Roadhouse.
After struggling to get a diagnosis and several referrals to different hospitals, Baby TJ was set for a recent surgery at Mayo Clinic, but last-minute issues with the family’s insurance company resulted in a $33,000 price tag and caused the surgery date to be pushed back.
“I said, ‘Brandi, we have been standing ‘TJ Strong,’ and we’re going to continue, and we’re going to move forward, and you will have what you need to be able to go to Minnesota at the end of the month,’” Carter said.
“She has not asked for anything,” Carter added, “and I thought, ‘You know, this is what we are about — opportunity and access.’ In any capacity that I can help, even if it’s just using the little platform I have to spread awareness.”
In August, Texas Roadhouse held a fundraiser for Anderson and her family. They still need more than $50,000 to settle the cost of his medical care. Donations can be made at victoryfestnow.com.
Anderson will be honored with a “Crowning Conqueror” award during Victory Fest. Her attitude, Carter said, was exemplified by a text Anderson sent Thursday morning in the midst of her family’s struggles, praising her for the work she does in the community.
For Carter, finding strength and positivity through difficult times is what Victory Fest is all about.
“This is when I think community is important,” Carter said. “And in the midst of all of this, we have to pause and reset and still give glory and praise, because we all live in a community that supports us.”